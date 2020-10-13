National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at MKM Partners

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $198.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 26.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 102.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 66,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

