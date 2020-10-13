Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.
Naked Wines Company Profile
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.