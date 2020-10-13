Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,305. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

