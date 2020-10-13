Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

