Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 63 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.82. 41,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

