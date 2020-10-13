Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 170,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.