Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 4,432 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 816,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 697,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,327 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.48. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.