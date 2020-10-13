Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after buying an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 419,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

