Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 733,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,508,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

