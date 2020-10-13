Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 13,824 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,921,000 after purchasing an additional 392,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.02. 65,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

