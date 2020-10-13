Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

SCHV traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,995. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

