Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,907,520. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

