Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

