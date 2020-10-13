Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

