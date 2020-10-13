Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

