Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,348,000 after acquiring an additional 317,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.