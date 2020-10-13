Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

