Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IDACORP by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,764 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in IDACORP by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 396,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 300.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,707. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.