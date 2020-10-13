Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 323,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.