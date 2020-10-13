Multi-collateral DAI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.83 or 0.04804801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

