M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Cut by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

