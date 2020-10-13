MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. 38,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

