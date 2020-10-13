MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,698,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.51. 8,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

