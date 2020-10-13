MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,204 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,369,000 after buying an additional 902,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 211,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.