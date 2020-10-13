MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 919 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.33. 2,832,741 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28.

