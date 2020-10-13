Morgan Stanley Boosts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $140.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

