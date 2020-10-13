Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,293 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.