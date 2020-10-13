Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

