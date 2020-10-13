MKM Partners Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

