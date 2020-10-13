Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $491.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $529.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.18, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

