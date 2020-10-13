Miramar Capital LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.02. 155,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

