Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

