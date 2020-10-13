Miramar Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $34,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.32. 117,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

