Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,577 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 419,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

