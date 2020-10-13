Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $83,381,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

BAC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.