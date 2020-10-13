Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $130.78. 764,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

