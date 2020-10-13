Miramar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

AEP stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,201. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

