Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

