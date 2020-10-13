Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 14,346 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 263,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

