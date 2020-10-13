Miramar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Hanesbrands makes up 1.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 71,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.