Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Comcast by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 184,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 282,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.