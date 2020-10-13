Miramar Capital LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $16,803,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

