Miramar Capital LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

