Miramar Capital LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 331,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 175,025 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. 195,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

