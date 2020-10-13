Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 133,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.61. 933,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

