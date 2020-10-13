Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 272,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 258,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.