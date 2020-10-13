Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $114.13 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

