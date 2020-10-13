Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MELI. 140166 raised shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,077.75.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,215.75 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,097.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

