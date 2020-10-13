Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

