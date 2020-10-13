Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at B. Riley

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.50.

NYSE:MED opened at $162.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

